More than 2000 posts lying vacant in Telangana varsities

Hyderabad: Posts of more than 2,000 professors and assistant professors in 11 universities of the state are lying vacant, affecting the education of students. At present, there is no possibility of starting the process of appointment for these posts immediately.

Seven months ago, the government approved a common recruitment board in the Assembly, which was pending with the governor for a long time. After the government approached the Supreme Court, Governor T Soundararajan approved three bills, returned two bills to the government and two bills were referred to the President, including the Common Recruitment Board Bill for the promotion of universities.

Until a decision is taken by the President, the process of appointment on the vacancies of professors and assistant professors in the state’s universities will not begin. More than 2,000 professors and assistant professors’ posts are lying vacant in eleven universities in Telangana. Teaching work is being done using the services of contract staff.

In the year 2017, it was decided to appoint 1061 professors and assistant professors on vacant posts by issuing GO 34, but the appointments have not been made yet. For the appointment of professors, the UGC has issued some guidelines in the year 2018. In light of these guidelines, the state government has considered amending the Universities Act for appointments on the vacancies of assistant professors.

It has been decided to conduct the common entrance test for the appointment of assistant professors. In this regard, the formation of the Common Board amended the Universities Act and sent a special bill to the Raj Bhavan by approving it in the Assembly. The governor kept the bill pending for seven months and has now referred it to the President.

The stalemate over the pending bills and the petition filed by the BRS government last month in the Supreme Court has given an unprecedented turn to the rift between the government and the Governor.

The BRS leaders are targeting the Governor for what they call running a parallel system, undermining the people’s elected government.