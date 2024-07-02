More than 5,000 aid trucks enter Gaza in June, ‘pauses’ in fighting for aid transfers continue

The Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and Towards the Gaza Strip), reported that the Israel Defense Forces IDF are allowing for “tactical pauses” in the Gaza fight to enable the transfer of humanitarian aid into Gaza and so the residents of Gaza can replenish stocks such as food and water.

The pauses take place from 10 AM to 2 PM. During this week (June 28 – July 4), the pauses will take place in various neighbourhoods in Khan Yunis.

A convoy of 13 food aid trucks and 5 fuel tankers entered Gaza directly through Gate 96 Sunday night. This was the second time within a week that Gate 96 was used for the direct entry of humanitarian aid into central Gaza.

In addition, 311 trucks carrying humanitarian goods were transferred to Gaza on Sunday. These trucks brought the total number of aid trucks entering Gaza in June to over 5,000.

“We will continue expanding our efforts to facilitate humanitarian aid into and throughout Gaza,” said COGAT.