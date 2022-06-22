More than 6.4 million Palestinian refugees live in camps: Report

Jerusalem: More than 6.4 million Palestinian refugees are registered in the records of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the camps.

This came in a report released by the Palestinian Central Bureau (PCB), on the occasion of World Refugee Day, which falls on Monday, June 20, that 28.4 percent of Palestinian refugees live in 58 official UNRWA camps.

The report indicated that these camps are distributed as 10 camps in Jordan, 9 camps in Syria, 12 camps in Lebanon, 19 camps in the West Bank, and 8 camps in the Gaza Strip.

According to the report, these estimates represent the minimum number of Palestinian refugees, given the presence of unregistered refugees.

This number does not include the Palestinians who were displaced after 1949 until the eve of the 1967 war, according to UNRWA’s definition, and does not include the number of those who were deported after the war.

The total number of Palestinians in the world at the end of 2021 was about 14 million, which indicates that the number of Palestinians has multiplied about 10 times since the events of the “Nakba” of 1948.

Population estimates indicate that by the end of 2021 the population of the West Bank including Jerusalem reached 3.2 million, and about 2.1 million in the Gaza Strip.

Also Read Israeli forces detained 690 Palestinians in May: Report

With regard to the Jerusalem governorate, the population reached about 477,000 people at the end of 2021, of whom about 65 percent (308,000 people) reside in the areas of Jerusalem, which were annexed by the Israeli occupation forcibly after its occupation of the West Bank in 1967.

Based on these data, Palestinians constitute 49.9 percent of the population residing in historical Palestine, while Jews constitute 50.1 percent of the total population and exploit more than 85 per cent of the total area of ​​historical Palestine (which amounts to 27 thousand km sq.).