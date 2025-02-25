Morning walkers raise alarm over Indira Park encroachments at Prajavani

Hyderabad: Encroachments in Indira Park were brought to light during the Prajavani programme conducted by the Hyderabad Disaster Response & Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Monday. A group of morning walkers lodged complaints about illegal occupation of park land.

Indira Park, spread over 76 acres, includes land donated by Pingali Venkata Rama Reddy, the last Deputy Prime Minister of Hyderabad State and a social worker. Complaints indicated that parts of the land were being used for public utilities, including an electricity sub-station and a garbage dump yard, while local traders had encroached upon the rest.

Apart from Indira Park, complaints were received about:

• Open Space Violations: Residents of Green Hills Housing Colony in Bahadurpally, Dundigal, reported that land meant for schools, parks, and a community hall was being converted into saleable plots.

• Graveyard Encroachment: A builder was accused of illegally occupying a graveyard and buffer zone of a drain in Ahmedguda village, Keesara mandal (Medchal-Malkajgiri district).

• Lake Disappearance: A complaint was filed regarding the erasure of Chettukunta Lake in Anthaipally village, Shamirpet mandal.

A total of 46 complaints were received during the Prajavani programme, according to an official statement.

HYDRAA’s response

HYDRAA has asked complainants to disclose any ongoing civil court cases related to their grievances. If court case details are hidden, action will be taken against the complainants. The agency clarified that it will not intervene in disputes between individuals and will only address complaints related to government land and open space encroachments.