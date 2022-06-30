Moroccan Najat Rochdi appointed as UN special envoy for Syria

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has announced the appointment of Najat Rochdi of Morocco as deputy special envoy for Syria.

Rochdi succeeds Khawla Matar of Bahrain, “to whom the Secretary-General expresses his gratitude for her efforts and dedication in the search for peace in Syria,” the UN chief’s office said in a statement on Wednesday.

.@antonioguterres announced today the appointment of @rochdi_najat of Morocco as his Deputy Special Envoy for #Syria. Ms. Rochdi brings over 20 years of experience in political affairs & international coordination in conflict and post-conflict areas https://t.co/Ub9hI0Mw7s — UN Special Envoy for Syria (@UNEnvoySyria) June 29, 2022

Rochdi has more than 20 years of experience in political affairs and international coordination in conflict and post-conflict areas, including through her latest assignment as deputy special coordinator, resident and humanitarian coordinator, with the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

Her earlier assignments include senior adviser to the special envoy for Syria, resident and humanitarian coordinator in Cameroon and deputy director of the Representative Office of the United Nations Development Programme in Geneva.

I’m delighted that the Secretary-General has appointed Najat Rochdi @rochdi_najat as the new Deputy Special Envoy for Syria. I very much look forward to working closely with her in the search for a lasting settlement to the conflict in line with Security Council resolution 2254. https://t.co/WtNkeEzEur — Geir O. Pedersen (@GeirOPedersen) June 30, 2022

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)