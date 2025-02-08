Morocco & Iraq say relocating Palestinians would be contrary to international law’

Rabat: Morocco has denounced US President Donald Trump’s plan to displace and relocate Palestinians from Gaza.

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita held talks Saturday with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Rabat in which the pair issued a statement calling plans to relocate Palestinians “a dangerous precedent contrary to the principles of international and humanitarian law.”

They said such plans could undermine the region’s security.

The two foreign ministers join officials from other Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, in rejecting the plan Trump floated at a press conference with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

Morocco is one of four Arab countries to have normalised ties with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords brokered during Trump’s first term. The two countries have deepened political and economic ties, opening the door for expanded trade in sectors such as agriculture and weaponry.