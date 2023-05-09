Mortal remains of Hyderabad girl killed in Texas mall shooting to reach India soon

Hyderabad: The mortal remains of Aishwarya Thatikonda, a Hyderabad girl who was among the victims of the Texas mall shooting, are set to arrive in India soon. Aishwarya was one of the nine people who lost their lives in the tragic incident that took place on May 6, 2023, at the Allen Premium Outlets Mall in Texas.

Aishwarya, who was 27 years old, lived and worked in McKinney, Texas, while her family resided in India. She had been working in Dallas for over two years, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her father, Additional District Judge Tatikonda Narsireddy, is currently working at the Ranga Reddy District Commercial Courts complex.

She was shopping with her friends when the shooting incident occurred. In the shooting, the gunman opened fire at the crowded mall, killing at least eight people before being shot dead by a police officer.

The shooting started around 3:30 pm on Saturday, causing shoppers to panic and flee the area.

Witnesses reported some people sheltered in place for up to two hours while law enforcement cleared the sprawling complex.

After knowing about the death of the Hyderabad girl in the Texas mall shooting incident, the Consulate General of India in Houston expressed condolences to her family and stated that they were closely monitoring the situation and rendering all possible assistance.

“We express our deep condolences to the family of Ms Aishwarya Thatikonda who died in the tragic shooting incident in Allen, Texas on May 6. We are in touch with the family of the deceased as well as the local authorities. Our officers are on the ground to render all possible assistance. We are closely monitoring the situation,” the Consulate General of India in Houston tweeted.

Mass shootings in the US

This tragic incident is not an isolated case in the United States. According to the gun violence archive, there have been at least 198 mass shootings in 2023 alone, which is a growing concern that requires immediate action to be taken to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

The loss of Aishwarya and the other victims of the Texas mall shooting is a significant tragedy that highlights the need for stricter gun control laws in the US.