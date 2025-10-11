Mortal remains of Hyderabad student shot dead in US received by kin at airport

Hyderabad: The mortal remains of Hyderabad Dalit student, Pole Chandrashekar, was received by his brothers Raj Kiran and Damodar at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Saturday, October 11.

Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan was also present at the airport, whereas IT minister Sridhar Babu and SC, ST minister Adluri Laxman Kumar paid their respects at the deceased’s residence at Teachers Colony in BN Reddy Nagar.

The state govermment announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to Pole’s family and employment opportunities for his brothers, either in the private sector or through outsourcing channels.

Shot dead by a miscreant in Texas

Pole Chandrashekar, 28, was shot dead by a suspect identified as Richard Florez at a gas station in a Fort Worth on October 4.

He worked as a part-time shift at the gas station.

After the shooting, Florez fired at another vehicle about a mile away without injuring anyone, and later crashed into a gate while attempting to enter a nearby residence on Meadowbrook Drive.

Officers arrested him shortly afterwards and recovered a firearm from his vehicle.

The Dalit student was a graduate in Dental Surgery and had been pursuing a Master’s in Data Analytics course at the University of North Texas in Denton since August 21, 2023.