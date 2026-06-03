Japan orders demolition of mosque built without permits

Japan has ordered the removal of a mosque in Kawagoe City after it was found to have been built illegally on restricted land without permits, sparking a diplomatic row involving Pakistan’s ambassador.

The structure, Japan Jama Masjid Ramzan in the Shimo-Akasaka district, stands on land classified as an “Urbanization Control Area” under Japan’s City Planning Act, where building activity is tightly controlled. No application was ever filed, nor was any approval sought before construction began.

Ambassador’s attendance causes embarrassment

Despite its unauthorised status, the mosque held an opening ceremony on April 3, attended by Pakistan‘s Ambassador to Japan, Abdul Hameed. Islamabad later distanced itself from the controversy, saying the ambassador attended only after organisers assured him all necessary permits were in place.

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Pakistan’s embassy subsequently issued an advisory urging nationals to follow Japanese law. “The Embassy of Pakistan in Japan strongly urges all Pakistanis residing in Japan to comply with Japanese laws in all matters, including the construction of mosques. Any construction must be undertaken only after obtaining the necessary permits from local authorities,” it said.

How the illegal construction came to light

City officials first learned of the construction in October 2025 after complaints from local residents. By the time they arrived, the exterior was largely complete. Despite repeated demands to halt work, the warnings were ignored. Workers told officials they did not understand Japanese.

In March, ownership was transferred to a company headed by a Pakistani national, which submitted a corrective plan to the city. The owner’s father told local media that demolition costs were a challenge and talks with authorities were ongoing.

City clarifies stance

“We are not making an issue out of this because it is a mosque; we issue corrective guidance for any illegal structure,” the Development Guidance Division was quoted by the Tokyo Reporter.