Uttarakhand mosque sealed; dispute erupts over scope of court order

Hyderabad: A mosque in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun district was sealed by authorities on Sunday, June 1, sparking controversy after Muslim representatives alleged that officials sealed the entire premises despite a court order applying only to a specific portion of the structure.

The action was taken against the Jama Masjid in Thano village under the jurisdiction of the Mussoorie-Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA), which had earlier initiated proceedings over alleged unauthorised construction. In February this year, the Uttarakhand High Court dismissed a petition filed by the Jama Masjid Society challenging the sealing notice, observing that the society had not obtained prior permission for the construction.

The development comes days after Uttarakhand Kali Sena president Bhupesh Joshi visited the mosque and publicly warned its representatives to vacate the premises by June 1, alleging that the structure was illegal. Videos of the interaction circulated on social media, showing police personnel present at the site.

Also Read June 1 tak khaali karo: Uttarakhand mosque faces eviction notice

उत्तराखंड: हिंदूवादी संगठन के नेता की मांग पर प्रशासन ने मस्जिद को किया सील! मस्जिद "स्वाहा" होने पर हवन किया गया!



थानो, देहरादून में 1 जून को प्रशासन ने जामा मस्जिद को सील कर दी! एक हिंदूवादी नेता ने चेतावनी दी थी कि मंदिर के पास मस्जिद नहीं हो सकती और आरोप लगाया था कि मस्जिद… pic.twitter.com/nebh7k5fUq — Muslim Spaces (@MuslimSpaces) June 2, 2026

Hindu outfit leader held havan after mosque was sealed

According to reports shared on social media, members of Hindu organisations performed a havan after the sealing of the mosque, with slogans claiming the mosque had been “swaha” (destroyed). The claims could not be independently verified.

Muslim representatives, meanwhile, alleged that the administration exceeded the scope of the court’s order by sealing the entire premises rather than the portion covered by the legal proceedings. They have questioned the manner in which the action was carried out and are expected to pursue legal remedies.

Authorities have maintained that the action followed due process and was linked to unauthorised construction on the site. The MDDA had issued earlier notices, and the matter had undergone judicial scrutiny before the sealing was carried out.

The incident has sparked debate on social media, with supporters of the action citing building regulations and critics alleging selective targeting of Muslim religious institutions.