Mosque vandalism triggers communal tension in Nepal’s Birgunj

Nepal authorities imposed prohibitory orders in parts of Birgunj amid rising communal tension and fears of clashes.

Published: 6th January 2026 2:38 pm IST
Kathmandu: The vandalism of a mosque in Nepal has resulted in communal tension in the country’s Birgunj, a city bordering India.

On Monday, Nepal authorities imposed prohibitory orders in parts of Birgunj amid rising communal tension and fears of clashes, officials said.

The move comes a day after protests over a video with alleged religious content on social media turned violent in Birgunj town of Parsa district.

Parsa District Administration Office (DAO) issued the prohibitory order for sensitive areas of Birgunj Metropolitan City. The restrictions came into force from 1 pm local time and will remain in place until further notice.

“Any kind of gathering, assembly, procession, and demonstration have been completely banned within the designated areas to maintain peace and security,” according to a DAO notice signed by chief district office Parsa Bhola Dahal.

The prohibited zone extends from the Bus Park area in the east to Sirsia Bridge in the west, and from Power House Chowk in the north to Shankaracharya Gate in the south, the notice said.

The administration warned that anyone found violating the prohibitory order would face strict action as per the law.

A group of protesters on Sunday burnt tyres and vandalised a local police post in Birgunj, while demonstrating against the vandalism of a mosque in Dhanusha district on Saturday.

Police said the mosque was vandalised by a group of youths in reaction to allegedly anti-Hindu messages circulated on social media by two Muslim youths, who were later taken into custody.

