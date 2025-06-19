Most-awaited upcoming Pakistani drama of 2025, Wahaj Ali returns

Mumbai: The second half of 2025 has begun, and fans are eager to know what the Pakistani entertainment industry has in store. While there are several exciting dramas lined up, the most awaited one of the year is undoubtedly the upcoming project starring Wahaj Ali.

After the massive success of Tere Bin, one of the biggest dramas in Lollywood history and his last appearance in Sunn Mere Dil, Wahaj Ali’s fans across the globe have been waiting with bated breath for updates on his next. And now, the wait is finally over!

Wahaj Ali’s next: An unexpected twist in genre

Titled Jinki Shadi Unki Shadi, the drama will air on Hum TV and brings a fresh mix of genres, a horror comedy! Wahaj will be sharing screen space for the first time with Sehar Khan, along with Romaisa Khan in the lead. The drama is currently under production, and interestingly, it might also feature a love triangle.

Adding to the buzz are viral BTS photos circulating online, giving fans a sneak peek into this exciting project.

The star-studded cast includes:

Wahaj Ali

Sehar Khan

Romaisa Khan

Nadia Afghan

Syed Jibran

Arsalan Naseer

Sidra Niazi

While no official release date has been announced yet, there are strong speculations that the drama might hit screens by the last week of June.

With such a refreshing concept and a stellar cast, Jinke Shadi Unki Shadi might just be another fan-favorite in the making. Are you excited to see Wahaj Ali back on your screens?