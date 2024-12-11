Most Googled Indian star of 2024: Telugu hero tops the list

Hyderabad: 2024 has been a big year for Telugu actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan. Google’s Year in Search shows that he is the second most searched person globally and the most searched Indian celebrity.

A Remarkable Year for Pawan Kalyan

This year, Pawan Kalyan became Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, gaining massive attention across India. His growing influence in politics, combined with his fame as a Tollywood actor, put him in the spotlight. Despite his political duties, Pawan continued working on films like Hari Hara Veera Mallu and They Call Him OG. Fans are also waiting for his next movie, Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

The Top 10 Most Searched Stars on Google in 2024

1. Katt Williams

2. Pawan Kalyan

3. Adam Brody

4. Ella Purnell

5. Hina Khan

6. Kieran Culkin

7. Terrence Howard

8. Nimrat Kaur

9. Sutton Foster

10. Briggitte Bozzo

Most Searched Movies and Shows

Globally, movies like Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine led searches. In India, Stree 2 and Kalki 2898 AD topped the charts. On TV, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi was India’s favorite, beating Mirzapur and Bigg Boss 18.