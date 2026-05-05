Most of winning Congress candidates in assembly polls Muslims

New Delhi: Most of the Congress candidates who won in the recent assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu were Muslims, sources analysing the poll results said.

As per the results, 18 out of 19 MLAs that Congress has won in Assam are Muslims. The Congress had fielded 20 Muslim candidates in Assam, of whom 18 won, while only one non-Muslim won the elections, out of the 79 non-Muslims fielded by the party.

Congress ally Raijor Dal has won two seats, out of which one is a Muslim and the other is Akhil Gogoi, who is under investigation by the NIA for alleged links with Maoists, the sources said.

Kerala has elected 35 Muslim MLAs in an assembly of 140.

Out of these 35, as many as 30 are from the Congress-led UDF alliance. Eight Congress MLAs are Muslims and the other 22 of its ally, the Indian Union Muslim League MLAs, are Muslims.

The grand old party won two seats in West Bengal — both of whom are Muslims from Muslim-dominated seats. In fact, with 63 Muslim candidates, the Congress outdid the TMC in giving tickets to Muslims in West Bengal. The TMC gave tickets to 47 Muslim candidates in the assembly elections.

In Tamil Nadu, Congress nominated two Muslims, of whom one has won.

Muslims fielded by Congress alliances in both Kerala and Assam have an 80 per cent winning strike rate, the sources said.

The BJP on Monday scripted history by winning 206 seats to secure more than a two-thirds majority in the West Bengal assembly polls, ending the TMC’s 15-year rule.

The ruling NDA is set to form the government in Assam for the third consecutive term after securing a two-thirds majority, with a record high of 102 seats in the 126-member assembly, while the Congress-led Opposition delivered its worst performance in recent times.

Actor-politician Vijay’s TVK created a record of sorts in the electoral history of Tamil Nadu and emerged as the single largest party by delivering a shock defeat to incumbent DMK.

Kerala witnessed a sharp political reset as the state electors voted out the last Left government in the country, bringing back the Congress to the ruling saddle after a gap of 10 years.