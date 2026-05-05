Bengal: Split in minority votes fuels BJP surge in Muslim-majority districts

Kolkata: In an election that has upended West Bengal’s entrenched political arithmetic, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) sweeping victory has drawn its decisive momentum not merely from traditional strongholds but from unexpected gains in Muslim-dominated districts, where a fractured minority vote quietly rewrote the script that had long favoured the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

For over a decade, the TMC’s dominance in districts such as Murshidabad, Malda and Uttar Dinajpur rested on a near-complete consolidation of Muslim votes, a bloc that accounts for 50 per cent or more of the population in large parts of this belt.

That group, forged in the aftermath of the Left Front’s decline in 2011 and reinforced during the polarised 2021 election, appears to have splintered this time with far-reaching consequences.

The numbers tell a stark story. Of the 43 assembly seats spread across these three districts, the BJP has surged from just eight seats in 2021 to 19 now. The TMC, which had dominated with 35 seats, has been reduced to 22. The remaining seats have gone to a mix of Congress, CPI(M) and smaller players, including Humayun Kabir’s Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), signalling a diffusion of minority votes that proved costly for the ruling party.

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Contrary to widespread pre-poll assessments that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls—marked by large-scale deletions—would trigger consolidation of Muslim voters behind the TMC, the outcome suggests the opposite. Instead of tactical unity, the minority vote fractured across multiple opposition formations, blunting the TMC’s edge in closely fought constituencies.

In Murshidabad, the epicentre of this churn, the shift is particularly dramatic. With Muslims constituting over 66 per cent of the population, the district had been a TMC fortress. In 2021, the party won 20 of the 22 seats here. This time, it has been cut down to nine, with the BJP matching that tally—an extraordinary leap from its two seats in the previous election.

The SIR exercise, which saw nearly 7.8 lakh names deleted in the district alone, has emerged as a critical subtext.

“While the TMC has argued that the deletions disproportionately affected its support base, the electoral data suggests that the fragmentation of votes among Congress, CPI(M) and AJUP amplified the damage, ” political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty said.

In Raninagar, where the Congress edged past the TMC by a narrow margin, while the CPI(M) polled a significant vote share, collectively slicing into what was once a consolidated TMC-backed minority vote.

In Domkal, the CPI(M)’s victory further underscored the revival of Left pockets in minority-heavy areas. In Rejinagar and Nowda, AJUP’s Humayun Kabir converted local influence into decisive wins, drawing substantial Muslim support that might otherwise have gone to the TMC.

Simultaneously, in constituencies with a higher proportion of Hindu voters within these districts, a countervailing consolidation played out. In seats like Kandi and Nabagram, the BJP capitalised on a unified Hindu vote, overcoming divided opposition ranks to secure victories that would have been difficult under a bipolar contest.

Malda presents a similar, though more incremental, shift. Here, the BJP improved its tally from four to six seats, while the TMC’s hold weakened amid a split in Muslim votes and the residual organisational strength of the Congress. Despite its historical roots in the district, the Congress managed only limited success, but its presence was enough to cut into the TMC’s margins in several constituencies.

Uttar Dinajpur, too, mirrored this pattern. The BJP doubled its seat count from two to four, while the TMC slipped from seven to five. In multiple constituencies, the combined vote share of Congress and Left candidates exceeded the TMC’s losing margins, pointing to a decisive impact of vote division.

Beyond these three districts, the pattern extended into parts of South 24 Parganas and Birbhum, where minority voters are numerically significant though not dominant. Here, too, the BJP registered striking gains, aided by a similar dynamic—fragmentation in minority votes alongside consolidation among Hindu voters.

The result marks a significant departure from the 2021 election, when the TMC had successfully positioned itself as the principal bulwark against the BJP, attracting overwhelming minority support amid sharp polarisation over the NRC and CAA.

“That strategic voting behaviour appears to have weakened, with sections of Muslim voters returning to the Congress and Left, while others gravitated towards emerging regional alternatives like AJUP and the Indian Secular Front,” a senior TMC leader said.

Political observers say this election underscores a critical shift—from consolidation driven by fear of a common adversary to fragmentation shaped by local factors, candidate credibility and organisational revival of legacy parties.

“The TMC’s model depended on near-total transfer of minority votes. Even a 10–15 per cent diversion in key seats can overturn outcomes,” said a Kolkata-based psephologist, pointing to several constituencies where the BJP won without a dramatic expansion of its own vote share.

That dynamic is central to understanding the scale of the BJP’s breakthrough. In many of these seats, the party did not need to significantly grow its base; it simply benefited from a divided opposition.

Collectively, the five districts of Murshidabad, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, South 24 Parganas and Birbhum account for 85 assembly seats — making them pivotal to any statewide electoral outcome. The BJP’s performance here has not only boosted its tally but also altered the perception of its reach in regions once considered electorally inaccessible.

For the TMC, the verdict is a warning that its most reliable support base is no longer monolithic. The erosion may not yet be uniform or irreversible, but it is deep enough to have reshaped the outcome of this election.