Most popular actors of India: Salman Khan out from list; Top 10

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st December 2024 4:53 pm IST
Salman Khan, Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: The Indian entertainment industry is undergoing a significant shift, as South Indian cinema continues to rise in popularity, challenging Bollywood’s long-standing dominance. The latest Ormax Media list of the ‘Most Popular Male Actors of India’ for November highlights this transformation, with South Indian actors not only leading but also reshaping the industry’s hierarchy.

Prabhas Tops the List

'I don’t know who is Prabhas,' says actor's rumoured ex-GF
Prabhas (X)

Pan-India superstar Prabhas has grabbed the top spot, solidifying his place as the most popular male actor in the country. Known for his blockbuster hits like Baahubali and Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas has consistently charmed audiences across India with his versatile performances and mass appeal.

Bollywood’s Changing Landscape

The list reveals a surprising development. Guess what? Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan has been dethroned from the top three. Instead, the second and third spots are occupied by South stars Thalapathy Vijay and Allu Arjun, respectively. Shah Rukh Khan now holds the fourth position.

Interestingly, the top 10 list includes only two Bollywood actors, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, marking a notable decline in Bollywood’s representation. Salman Khan’s absence from the list has also shocked his fanbase.

Paparazzi agree to stop public photos of Salman Khan for safety
Salman Khan (Instagram)
  1. Prabhas
  2. Thalapathy Vijay
  3. Allu Arjun
  4. Shah Rukh Khan
  5. Jr NTR
  6. Ajith Kumar
  7. Mahesh Babu
  8. Suriya
  9. Ram Charan
  10. Akshay Kumar

A Shift Towards South Cinema

The overwhelming dominance of South Indian stars in the list is a testament to the growing influence of films from the South. With Pan-Indian releases like RRR, Pushpa, and KGF, South actors have captured the hearts of audiences nationwide, bringing a fresh wave of talent and storytelling to the forefront.

What’s your opinion about this list? Comment below.

