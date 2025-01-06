Most unexpected mid-week elimination in Bigg Boss 18 house

Mumbai: The excitement and drama in Bigg Boss 18 are reaching their peak as the show inches closer to its grand finale, scheduled for January 19. Only nine contestants are remaining in the race and a shocking double elimination might happen this week, which will narrow the competition to the top seven finalists.

One elimination is expected midweek, based on housemate votes, while another will take place during the Weekend Ka Vaar. The criteria for the midweek eviction is rumored to be based on “Who broke the most rules in the house.”

During this week’s nominations task, three contestants landed in the danger zone: Chahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, and Shrutika Arjun. These three are now at risk of being evicted, with their fate hanging in the balance.

The anticipation among fans is palpable as they speculate about who might bid adieu to the show. Chahat and Shrutika have been drawing the most attention, with viewers predicting that one of them could be sent home. However, Bigg Boss is known for throwing unexpected surprises, and anything could happen.

Exclusive:



Mid week Eviction loading by housemate votes. Criteria could be "Who broke the most rules in the house"



Guess which contestant can get eliminated?#BiggBoss18 #BB18 — Shubham Tharwani 💎 (@ShubhamTharwani) January 5, 2025

The remaining contestants, Avinash Mishra, Chahat Pandey, Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shrutika Arjun, and Vivian Dsena, are battling it out to secure their place in the finale.

With the grand finale just around the corner, tensions are running high inside the house. Fans eagerly await to see who will make it to the top seven and which two contestants will have to leave their journey behind.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.