Mother drowns infant, stages it as accident in Mailardevpally

Hyderabad: A mother allegedly drowned her 14-day-old baby in a water bucket and attempted to stage it as an accident in Ali Nagar, Mailardevpally.

Initially, the woman told the police that she had briefly left the newborn on the bed while she went to take a bath. Upon returning, she claimed she was shocked to find the baby missing. After searching the house, she reportedly discovered the infant drowned in a water bucket.

Panicked, she informed her husband about the situation. Distressed, he rushed home and immediately took the baby to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared the infant dead.

Upon further investigation, police grew suspicious of the woman’s claims. Preliminary findings suggest that she may have deliberately drowned the baby, possibly due to financial difficulties.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.