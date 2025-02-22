Mother India to DDLJ: Indian films to dazzle at Academy Museum

Mumbai: The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles will soon celebrate the magic of Indian cinema with a special event called “Emotion in Colour: A Kaleidoscope of Indian Cinema.” This exciting film series will run from March 7 to April 19, 2025, and will feature 12 iconic Indian films from different regions and languages.

Celebrating Color in Indian Films

The event is curated by filmmaker and preservationist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, who has worked hard to protect India’s film history. His goal is to show how Indian cinema uses color not just for beauty but also to express deep emotions and tell powerful stories.

Dungarpur said, “In India, color is part of our culture and cinema. This collection is a great chance to share the vibrant diversity of Indian films with audiences around the world.”

A Diverse Selection of Movies

This series will include films from different languages, not just Hindi, but also Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, and Manipuri. The movies cover many themes—love stories, freedom struggles, feminist tales, and historical dramas.

Here is the full screening schedule:

March 7: Mother India (1957) – Hindi

March 10: Manthan (1976) and Amar Akbar Anthony (1977) – Hindi

March 11: Ishanou (1990) – Manipuri

March 14: Kummatty (1979) – Malayalam

March 18: Mirch Masala (1987) – Hindi

March 22: Devdas (2002) – Hindi

March 20: Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995) – Hindi

March 31: Jodhaa Akbar (2008) – Hindi

April 5: Kanchenjungha (1962) – Bengali

April 8: Maya Darpan (1972) – Hindi

April 19: Iruvar (1997) – Tamil

Why This Event Is Important

This is the first time the Academy Museum will showcase Indian cinema in such a big way. The series will highlight the beauty, emotions, and rich culture of Indian films. It’s a perfect chance for movie lovers in Los Angeles to experience the magic of India’s storytelling through color and tradition.