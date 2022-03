Hyderabad: Shahzadi Nawaz Begum wife of Ghulam Mohiuddin, Masjid Khazan Aab, Doodh Bowli had died on Tuesday, March 15. Her funeral prayer was offered at Takia Mughal, Shamsheer Gunj after Asar Salah on Tuesday.

She was the mother of Maqdoom Mohiuddin, Trustee of Faiz-e-Aam Trust, and Director of Bibi Amina Hospital.

She is survived by Dr. Ahmed Mohiuddin (USA), Mazher Mohiuddin, Mohammed Mohiuddin Jaweed (Canada), and Jafar Mohiuddin (Saudi Arabia).

Ziyarat will be held on March 17, 2022.