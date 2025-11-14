‘Mother of Trees’ Saalumarada Thimmakka passes away at 114

Bengaluru: Padma Shri awardee and environmentalist ‘Saalumarada’ Thimmakka passed away at a private hospital here on Friday.

The 114-year-old was ailing for quite some time and was hospitalised for treatment, where she breathed her last, her family sources said.

Born on June 30, 1911, Thimmakka earned the fame ‘Saalumarada’ after she planted 385 banyan trees all along the 4.5 km stretch between Hulikal and Kudur inthe Ramanagara headquartered Bengaluru South district.

With no formal education, Thimmakka started the plantation campaign as she treated them as her children to fill the void in life for being childless.

For her work, she received 12 awards, including Padma Shri in 2019, Nadoja award by the Hampi University (2010), National Citizen Award (1995) and Indira Priyadarshini Vrikshamitra award (1997).

Also Read Karnataka: BDA site for environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of Salumarada Thimmakka. Thimmakka, who planted thousands of trees and nurtured them like her own children, dedicated most of her life to environmental conservation.”

He said even though Thimmakka had left for the heavenly abode, her love for the environment has made her immortal.

The region has become poorer with the demise of Thimmakka, the CM added.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, his son and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Karnataka ministers, MPs and MLAs and several political leaders have mourned the demise of Thimmakka.