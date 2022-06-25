Karnataka: BDA site for environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka

Bengaluru: Nature lovers are appreciating the Karnataka government’s move to allot Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) site for Saalumarada Thimmakka, a notable environmentalist from the state.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who granted a BDA site for Saaluamrada Thimmakka, formally handed over the sale deed on Saturday.

The Chief Minister presented the BDA site allotment and sale deed documents to Thimmakka, who called on the Chief Minister at his Race Course Road residence with her foster son.

Thimmakka has been granted a 50X80 feet site in Sector J, 7th Block in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda layout.

Saalumarada Thimmakka, also known as Aala Marada Thimmakka, is renowned for her work in planting and tending to 385 banyan trees along a 45 km stretch of highway between Hulikal and Kudur towns in Karnataka. She is called Saalumarada (row of trees) because of her accomplishment.

The environmentalist has also planted about 8,000 other trees. As she does not have children, she loved trees as children. Saalumarada Thimmakka was greatly supported by her husband and continued in her pursuit even after his demise.

Saalumarada Thimmakka is the recipient of National Citizen’s Award of India. The Government of India recognised the work of the environmentalist and awarded her Padma Shri in 2019. The Central University of Karnataka has announced an honorary doctorate for Thimmakka. She has no formal education and previously worked as a labourer in a quarry.

US environmental organisations based in Los Angeles and Oakland in California have recognised her contributions to environmental preservation. The environmentalist’s efforts are being made part of environmental education also.

She used her meagre resources for planting trees. The value of 384 banyan trees, which the environmentalist nursed from saplings is assessed at around Rs 1.5 million. The management of these trees are taken over by the government of Karnataka.

The Karnataka government during the tenure of H.D. Kumaraswamy had taken up alternative routes when these trees came under the threat of being cut down for the road project.