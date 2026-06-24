Mother, live-in partner held for branding children in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman was arrested from the Nandigama locality on Tuesday, June 23, for allegedly torturing her children along with her live-in partner.

According to a report in the Telangana Today, Pinki Devi, a native of Bihar, had migrated to Hyderabad with her husband, Sujeet, around three years ago. Devi got into a relationship with another man named Chandu Kumar, prompting Sujeet to leave the house.

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Chandu Kumar then started living in the same house as Devi and her three children. Over the past three months, the couple allegedly tortured Devi’s six-year-old daughter and four-year-old son, even going as far as branding them with a hot iron.

Hearing repeated cries from the house, the neighbours barged into Devi’s house on Tuesday to find the injured children. The couple was reportedly thrashed by locals before being handed over to Shadnagar Police.