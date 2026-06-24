Telangana HC directs probe into handling of rescued child

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ordered an independent review into the handling of a three-year-old child rescued during an investigation into an alleged illegal adoption and child trafficking racket, expressing concern over apparent procedural deficiencies in the child’s case records.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin directed the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) of Nalgonda and Suryapet to examine the proceedings relating to the child and submit a detailed report within two weeks.

The directions came during the hearing of a writ appeal filed by a couple from Suryapet seeking custody of the child. The appellants challenged an earlier order of a single judge that declined to interfere with the decision of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Nalgonda, under whose care the child currently remains.

Court records showed that the child was rescued by Suryapet police in May 2025 while investigating an alleged child trafficking network accused of illegally placing infants and young children with childless couples. Around 15 persons were arrested in connection with the case, and several couples who allegedly received children through unlawful arrangements were named as accused.

The appellants contended that the infant had been entrusted to them for adoption when she was about a month old and had lived with them for more than eight months before authorities removed her and placed her under the care of the CWC. Authorities, however, maintained that the adoption process had not been carried out in accordance with legal requirements.

The court also took note of allegations in the FIR that the child had been sold for Rs 6 lakh as part of a broader illegal adoption racket.

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During the proceedings, the bench examined documents produced by Nalgonda District Child Protection Officer K Ganesh, including records maintained at Shishugruha, Nalgonda, where the child has been residing since May 28, 2025.

Court identifies discrepancies

The judges identified discrepancies in the documentation related to the Social Investigation Report (SIR), an important document used to assess a child’s welfare and rehabilitation needs under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. While official records indicated that the report had been completed in June 2025, there was no indication of when the inquiry was commissioned. The copy placed before the court also lacked a preparation date.

Taking note of these irregularities, the bench directed the DLSAs of Nalgonda and Suryapet to independently verify the steps taken in relation to the child’s care and protective custody. The authorities have also been asked to provide details of other children accommodated at Shishugruha, Nalgonda, under CWC orders and indicate whether similar child care institutions are available in Suryapet district.

The court further directed the Nalgonda District Child Protection Officer to remain present at the next hearing and posted the matter for further consideration on July 8.