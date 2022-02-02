Mother saves daughter from getting abducted in south Delhi

New Delhi: Two criminals allegedly made a failed attempt to abduct a minor girl in the national capital, a police official said here on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on January 31, Monday at around 7.30 p.m. in the evening at Begampura area of south Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Benita Mary Jaiker said a PCR call was received on Monday at 8.40 p.m. from Begampur area that an 11-year-old girl was taken away by two unknown persons. “Immediately, the police staff reached the spot where mother of the victim girl reported that at about 7.30 p.m. she was inside her home and her daughter was standing on stairs outside,” the DCP said.

As the accused duo tried to forcibly abduct the minor girl, she started screaming and crying loudly.

“On hearing the screams of her daughter, the mother came outside the home and found that two boys, aged about 25-26 yrs, were taking away her daughter,” the official said.

After this the lady raised an alarm and the people immediately gathered and nabbed one of the accused from the spot while the other person managed to flee away amid the pandemonium.

The police said they have registered a case under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused which was caught by the public has been arrested.

“Identity of the absconding accused has also been revealed and further efforts are being made to arrest him,” Jaiker informed.

She said that further investigation is underway to get the motive behind the incident.