Mother, sister of Gauri Lankesh join Rahul in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Chittanahalli: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was on Friday joined by the mother and sister of slain activist Gauri Lankesh during the Bharat Jodo Yatra here as he walked with them and said he stood with her and countless others who “represent the true spirit of India”.

He said the Bharat Jodo Yatra is the voice of people like Lankesh and that can never be silenced.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote, Lankesh stood for truth, courage and freedom.

“I stand for Gauri Lankesh and countless others like her, who represent the true spirit of India. Bharat Jodo Yatra is their voice. It can never be silenced,” Gandhi wrote while sharing the picture of him walking with Lankesh’s family members holding her mother’s hand.

Lankesh, who was editor of Kannada weekly Lankesh Patrike, was assassinated outside her home in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on 5 September 2017.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also shared Gandhi’s picture walking with Lankesh’s mother and sister.

“We all know the ideology that took away Gauri Lankesh’s life. Rahul Gandhi walking with Gauri Lankesh’s mother and sister tells the world that truth can never be silenced by hate and violence. BharatJodoYatra signifies hope, ahimsa and truth,” he said on Twitter.

The 3,570-km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari on September 7.

The yatra has so far covered hundreds of kilometres across the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.