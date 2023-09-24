Mother, son die of electrocution on waterlogged street in Bengal’s Jalpaiguri

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, a mother and her son died of electrocution on Sunday as they waded through a waterlogged stretch in Jalpaiguri town in north Bengal.

Local eyewitnesses said that the mother, Nanibala Roy (55) was the first to be electrocuted. As her son Tinku Roy (34) tried to save her he got electrocuted too and died on the spot soon.

The incident took place in the Adarpara area in Jalpaiguri town on Sunday morning. The bodies of the two victims have been sent to North Bengal Medical College & Hospital for post-mortem.

Locals said that because of torrential and continuous rainfall, different pockets of Jalpaiguri have become waterlogged since Saturday. “Such accidents can happen any time anywhere in the city,” said a local.

Following the unfortunate incident, a pall of gloom has descended in the entire locality since the deceased mother and son were quite popular among their neighbours.

