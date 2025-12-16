Mother throws 8-year-old from building in Hyderabad

Officials said the woman, who works as a private employee, was "mentally disturbed" following arguments with her family members.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 16th December 2025 5:49 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 37-year-old woman allegedly threw her eight-year-old daughter to death from the fourth floor of a residential building here following an argument with her family members, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon, resulting in the girl’s death, a police official at Malkajgiri police station said.

Based on preliminary investigation, the official said the woman, who works as a private employee, was “mentally disturbed” following arguments with her family members since Sunday night. She took her daughter to the fourth-floor of the building on Monday and threw her.

A murder case was registered, and further investigation is on.

