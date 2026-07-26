Mother, two children found dead in farm pond near Kolar

Kolar: A 36-year-old woman and her two children were found dead on Saturday, July 25, after allegedly jumping into a farm pond near Chatrakodihalli village in Kolar district. Police suspect financial hardship coupled with family disputes may have driven the family to take the extreme step.

The deceased have been identified as Prameela (36), wife of Suresh, her daughter Swapna (22), and son Charan (18), residents of Beglibenajenahalli village. Their deaths have left the village in shock and mourning.

According to preliminary police investigations, the family had been facing financial difficulties for some time. Frequent disagreements over debts and monetary issues had reportedly created tension within the household. Investigators suspect that Prameela, distressed over the situation, left home with her two children before the three were found dead in the agricultural pond.

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On receiving information, personnel from the Kolar Rural Police Station rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies and shifted them for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the exact circumstances that led to the tragedy. Statements from family members and neighbours are being recorded to ascertain whether any other factors contributed to the incident.

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