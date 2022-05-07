Mother’s Day: 5 Hyderabad-based Instagram pages to customise gifts for your Supermoms

“No language can express the power, beauty and heroism of a mother’s love”- quoted by Edwin Chapin, says it all, this Mother’s Day.

It’s that time of the year when we celebrate our beautiful mothers, their efforts and hard work towards their children’s success. ‘Mother’s day‘ is celebrated to cherish them and thank them for who they are. That doesn’t mean to only celebrate them on one specific day, rather they should always be celebrated, shown love and care.

When is Mother’s Day celebrated?

Mother’s day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. Every country celebrates it on different days, such as Mexico and other parts of Latin America mark it on May 10, while in Thailand, the special occasion falls on August 12.

Countries like Australia, Denmark, Finland, Turkey, Belgium and India celebrate it on May 8.

Mother’s Day- History and Significance

Do you know how it all started? It began in 1908, when Anne Jarvis held a memorial for her mother at St Andrews Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia. The United States marked Mother’s Day in memory of her mother, who passed away three years ago. However, in 1914, the US President Woodrow Wilson declared it a national holiday.

If you are planning to make this Mother’s Day special for your mother, then check out for some gift ideas suggested by us through these Instagram pages. They provide you meaningful gifts selection which include unique or custom, handmade pieces.

Hyderabad-Based Instagram Pages For Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

1. The Gift Project Hyderabad

2. Niz and Crochet

3. The Gift Bowtique

Speaking to Siasat.com, Sadia Anam, who runs the Instagram page The Gift Bowtique(TGB), said, “The whole concept behind bouquets are that they speak of beauty and freshness of mother’s love. What’s more perfect than to make them feel special on this beautiful day with a bunch of flowers that are specifically known for their ethereal beauty.”

4. Velvet Pâtisserie

Check out here for customised cakes for your mommys.

5. Oye Happy

If you have forgotten to get a gift for your mother, then don’t worry! We have got your back. Here are some sites which get your gifts delivered in a few hours.

IGP.com

Oye Gifts

These sites have a wide range of gift options — from flowers, cakes, chocolates to personalized gifts They have an option for one day delivery, where you can send your gifts in just a few hours for your loved ones. These sites have given an opportunity to send gifts to your mother even if you stay away from them.

Siasat.com wishes you all a very Happy Mother’s Day!