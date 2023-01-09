Motorola launches new phone with 6.55-inch display

New Delhi: Global smartphone brand Motorola on Monday launched its new smartphone which comes in the Pantone colour of the year 2023, Viva Magenta, and features a 6.55-inch display.

The Motorola edge 30 fusion will be available at a limited period price of Rs 39,999 and will go on sale starting from Thursday, on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores, the company said in a statement.

It features a curved 6.55-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G mobile platform.

The new smartphone weighs 175 grams and is 7.45 mm thick.

“In our globally-exclusive partnership with Pantone in the smartphone category, we’ve seen how technology and colour can intertwine to provide a vessel of expression, fostering creativity and unlocking immersive experiences along the way,” Motorola said.

Moreover, the edge 30 features a 50 MP rear camera and 32MP front camera.

It also comes with a 4400mAh battery capacity and supports 68W charging.

“Motorola’s exclusive, global partnership with Pantone in the smartphone category makes it the only smartphone manufacturer to launch a device in the Pantone Color of the Year 2023, allowing consumers to explore, create and break boundaries through technology,” the company said.