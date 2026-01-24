Mouni Roy claims she was harassed at event by elderly men

New Delhi: Actor Mouni Roy on Saturday shared a lengthy note on social media and alleged she was harassed by elderly men during a recent event in Haryana, an incident which left her humiliated and traumatised.

Roy, known for featuring in drama series “Naagin” and also for her roles in films such as “Gold” and “Made in China”, explained about the incident with a series of Instagram stories.

The actor said she was performing in Karnal, Haryana, and she is “disgusted” with the behaviour of some men, who tried to touch her at the pretext of clicking pictures with her. She claimed they placed their hands on her waist and didn’t like it when the actor asked them not to do so.

“Had an event in Karnal last and I’m disgusted with the behaviour of the guests specially two uncles who are well aged to be grandparents. As the event started and I walked towards the stage, uncles and family members (all men) put their hands on my waist to click pictures…Didn’t like it when I said ‘sir plz remove your hand,” she wrote.

Roy said the situation worsened when she got on a stage, while some elderly men tried to capture her video from a low angle and also made gestures. The actor said she even went till the exit, but decided to continue her performance.

“On stage is even a better story. Two uncles stood right in front, making lewd remarks showing me lewd hand gestures, name-calling. I realised that and first politely gestured to them don’t do it to which they started throwing roses at me. Is when mid performance i walked towards the stage exit but immediately came back to finish my performance. They didn’t stop even after that, and no family or organisers moved them from up front… Have to also mention that the stage was on a height and these uncles were making videos low angle. When someone asked them to stop, they abused em,” she wrote.

She emphasised how artists try to earn an honest living with their craft and said the following incidents left her humiliated and traumatised. She also urged authorities to take action for such behaviour.

“We are artists trying to earn an honest living through our craft. Wonder what these men would do if their friends behaved the same with their daughters, sisters or any family members shame on you…I love my country, our people and our traditions, but this? The guts. The entitlement of being men. I never put up anything negative. I go through. But this. Have no words. I am traumatised, humiliated, and want the authorities to take action for this intolerable behaviour,” she said.