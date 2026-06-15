Mouni Roy drops ‘bridesmaids’ post days after announcing divorce

Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy recently took to social media to share a fun “bridesmaids” post featuring her close friends, including Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, and Krishna Shroff.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Gold’ actress shared photos from Disha’s birthday bash. She shared a group boomerang in which Mouni is seen posing alongside her close friends Disha, Sonam, and Krishna. However, it was her caption that grabbed the most attention. Alongside the caption, Mouni Roy wrote, “Ds bridesmaids whenever that happens x.”

The ‘Brahmastra’ actress also shared other glimpses from the birthday party. In one video, singer Stebin Ben could be seen performing, while Disha and others enjoyed his performance.

Yesterday, Disha celebrated her birthday with her close friends and family, sharing pictures from the celebration on social media.

Speaking of Mouni’s personal life, she recently announced her separation from her husband, Suraj Nambiar. On May 14, Mouni and Suraj had announced their separation through a joint statement shared on social media. The duo had said they mutually decided to part ways after “thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities.” They had also requested the media and public to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

The statement read, “We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably. After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding.”

Along with the joint statement, Mouni Roy had also shared a personal note requesting privacy and restraint. “Humbly requesting everyone to give us privacy and dignity and not give out any false stories about me or Suraj. Expecting all of you to give us privacy in these hard times.”