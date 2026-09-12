Mouni Roy seeks blessings from Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, video viral

Her reaction made it clear that despite spending years around some of the biggest names in entertainment, meeting Rahat was still a truly special moment for her.

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published:
Mouni Roy seeking blessings from Rahat Fateh Ali Khan at an event with festive lighting.
Instagram - Mouni Roy

Mumbai: Mouni Roy had a major fangirl moment after meeting legendary Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan at Meet Bros’ Manmeet Singh’s birthday celebration in Dubai.

The actress shared glimpses from the starry evening on Instagram, where Rahat also treated the guests to a live performance. Overwhelmed after hearing him sing in person, Mouni described the experience as “godliness” and wrote, “Can’t believe I got to meet and hear him in person.”

One of the most special moments from the evening saw Mouni greeting the maestro with folded hands. Sharing her picture with Rahat and his son Shah Zaman Ali Khan, who is carrying forward the family’s musical legacy, she captioned it, “Seeking blessings.”

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Mouni’s post was not limited to her meeting with the singer. The actress also shared pictures with birthday boy Manmeet Singh, Arjun Bijlani and other close friends as she offered fans a peek inside the lavish Dubai celebration.

However, it was her meeting with the voice behind hits such as Teri Ore, O Re Piya, Aaj Din Chadheya and Zaroori Tha that became the highlight of her photo dump. Her reaction made it clear that despite spending years around some of the biggest names in entertainment, meeting Rahat was still a truly special moment for her.

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Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
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