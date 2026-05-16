Mouni Roy takes u-turn after announcing divorce?

Mumbai: Just when the Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar separation story looked settled, Instagram has added another twist.

Mouni is now following Suraj again on Instagram after the couple confirmed their separation. However, at the time of writing, Suraj was still not following her back, keeping the online chatter very much alive.

The two recently announced that they have decided to part ways after four years of marriage. In their joint statement, Mouni and Suraj said they are handling things privately and amicably, while also calling out false stories and sensational narratives around their relationship.

Their Instagram activity had already become a talking point after fans noticed alleged unfollows. Things got messier when Disha Patani was dragged into the speculation, though there is no confirmed evidence linking her to their separation.

For now, Mouni following Suraj again does not confirm a patch-up. But with Suraj not following her back yet, the internet has found one more detail to decode.