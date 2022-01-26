Mouni Roy to get married tomorrow; 7 points about her wedding

Mumbai: Just a day more and the actress Mouni Roy and her beau Suraj Nambiar will be officially wedded. The couple, who is said to be dating for several years now, will exchange the wedding vows in an intimate ceremony which will be attended by close friends and immediate family members due to COVID-19 situation in the country.
On Monday, the Naagin actress confirmed the news about her wedding. who Mouni, who was spotted in Mumbai, reacted to the paparazzi when she was congratulated about tying the knot soon. She first tried to dodge the paps, but later said “thank you”.
Here’s everything you need to know about Mouni Roy’s lavish wedding
- Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar will have a beach wedding on January 27 in Goa as per both Bengali and South Indian rituals.
- Reportedly, it will be a two-day affair, which will take place on January 26 and 27 with just 50 people in attendance.
- The couple has finalised W Hotel near Vagator beach as their wedding venue, reports Pinkvilla.
- Some of popular personalities from industry who are expected to attend Mouni Roy’s wedding are Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, Aashka Goradia, Shivani Malik Singh, Anuradha Khurana, Manish Malhotra, Meet Bros, Roopali Kadyan, and Mandira Bedi, among others.
- Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar first met each other in 2019. The couple had an instant click and started dating. However, they never made their relationship official.
- Speaking about Suraj Nambiar, he is a businessman based in Dubai. He is originally from Bengaluru and holds a B. Tech degree in Civil Engineering. Besides that, he has also studied investment science and International management at Stanford University.
- According to reports, Suraj Nambiar is currently the Director head of the Capital Markets in UAE.