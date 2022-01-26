Mouni Roy to get married tomorrow; 7 points about her wedding

Mumbai: Just a day more and the actress Mouni Roy and her beau Suraj Nambiar will be officially wedded. The couple, who is said to be dating for several years now, will exchange the wedding vows in an intimate ceremony which will be attended by close friends and immediate family members due to COVID-19 situation in the country.

On Monday, the Naagin actress confirmed the news about her wedding. who Mouni, who was spotted in Mumbai, reacted to the paparazzi when she was congratulated about tying the knot soon. She first tried to dodge the paps, but later said “thank you”.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mouni Roy’s lavish wedding