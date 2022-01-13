Mouni Roy’s wedding: Date, venue, photos & more

Mumbai: After Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, it seems like Bollywood is set to ring in another big fat wedding. Yes, you heard that right. Actress Mouni Roy is finally tying the knot with her beau Suraj Nambiar. After keeping her relationship private for several years, Mouni is finally exchanging the vows with her Dubai based boyfriend in a hush-hush event.

Who is Suraj Nambiar?

Suraj is a businessman based in Dubai. He is originally from Bengaluru and hails from a Jain family. He completed his education from R. V College of Engineering and holds a B. Tech degree in Civil Engineering. Besides that, he has also studied investment science and International management at Stanford University.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar (Instagram)

According to Free Pree Journal report, Suraj Nambiar is currently the Director head of the Capital Markets in UAE.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar will tie the knot on January 27 in an intimate ceremony which is expected to take place in the afternoon. The couple has reportedly flown back from Dubai and is busy preparing for their big day.

The venue for the wedding is W Goa near Vagator beach which is popular among celebrities. It will be a sea-facing beach wedding, report said.

A source close to the couple informed HT, “A five-star resort has been booked as the venue. Although invites have started going out, the guests have been asked to be tight-lipped about it. All the guests have been asked to carry their vaccination certificates.”

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s relationship rumours sparked off in 2019 when a picture of the couple holidaying went viral. However, Mouni denied the reports on several occasions. It was also reported that Mouni celebrated the new year last year in Dubai along with Suraj and his family.

Mouni Roy’s journey in industry

On the professional front, Mouni appeared in many TV serials including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasturi, Do Saheliyaan, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Junoon Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, among others. In television, Mouni is best known for her role in serial Naagin.

Mouni Roy (Instagram)

She made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold. The film released in 2018. Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China are some of the other film she has been part of.

Mouni Roy will be next seen in much-awaited Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra.