Mount Mercy School organises ‘Seerat-e-Tayyaba’ elocution competition

Hyderabad: Mount Mercy School organised the ‘Seerat-e-Tayyaba’ elocution competition on 22nd October 2022.

The inter-school competition was aimed at encouraging students to speak and learn more about the beloved prophet Muhammad (SAWS) and Bibi Aisha (RA) and to learn the values and morals of their teachings.

The topic for boys and girls was seerat of Muhammad (SAWS) and Bibi Aisha (RA) respectively.

A total of 14 schools participated in the event and were represented by 2 boys and 2 girls from classes VIII -X in each category.

All the participants spoke with great enthusiasm and zeal and 3 winners from each category were rewarded with cash prizes.

In order to ensure fair judgment, teachers from other schools were requested to be the judges for the competition.

The teachers from the visiting schools thanked the host for their hospitality and warm reception.

Before the results were announced Mr. Arshad, the director addressed the students with a few words of encouragement and appreciated their efforts.