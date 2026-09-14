Move over PoP, clay Ganeshas: Feelkhana has a gold-plated idol

Hyderabad: As the nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began with fervour across Telangana on Monday, September 14, it is heartwarming to see Hyderabad pull out all the stops this year, with towering idols, elaborate festive settings and eye-catching displays across the city.

For the festival popularly known as Vinayaka Chavithi in Telangana, one such spectacle awaits devotees at Begum Bazaar’s Feelkhana, where a Ganesha idol has been crafted in dazzling gold and diamonds. Reports say the idol has been crafted out of a five-metal alloy.

Hyderabad has pulled out all the stops for Vinayaka Chavithi this year, with towering idols, elaborate festive settings and eye-catching displays across the city. One such spectacle awaits devotees at Begum Bazaar's Feelkhana, where a Ganesha idol has been crafted in dazzling… pic.twitter.com/4hCbpGEIcx — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 14, 2026

The spectacular 48-kg Ganesha idol has 24-carat gold plating and over 3.8 lakh American diamonds, according to posts doing the rounds on X. Reportedly, it has been crafted over eight months by eight skilled artisans and costs around Rs 4 crore.

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Meanwhile, this year, Balapur has a grand Puri Jagannath Temple-inspired festive setting.

Another major attraction this year in the state is the giant-sized Ganesh idol installed at the pandal at Khairatabad in Hyderabad.

At the Kairatabad pandal, there is a 69-ft-tall idol named ‘Pancha Mukha Sankata Hara Maha Ganapati’, believed to remove devotees’ obstacles.

After nine days of festivities, the idols would be immersed in water bodies. Thousands of idols would be immersed in the Hussain Sagar lake and other lakes and tanks in Hyderabad. While Siasat.com couldn’t independently find out what the organisers will do with the Feelkhana Ganpati, given that the idol is studded with diamonds, it will most likely be preserved and kept on display.