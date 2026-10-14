Movie on one phone, maps on another: Hyderabad CP flags death trap

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Wednesday, October 14, called for stricter traffic safety after a video showing an auto-rickshaw driver using two mobile phones while driving surfaced on social media.

In the video, two mobile phones can be seen mounted in front of the driver at eye level. While one phone displays navigation directions, a movie is playing on the other. The driver is also seen wearing headphones while a passenger sits in the auto-rickshaw.

A passerby shared the video on social media. Reacting to it, Sajjanar described the setup as a “moving death trap.”

“Two phones positioned right in front of the eyes, one displaying the navigation route to the destination, and the other playing a movie for non-stop entertainment! And on the ears? Large, colourful, glowing headphones that shut out the outside world completely!” Sajjanar said in a post on X, sharing the video.

He warned that even a momentary lapse in concentration could lead to a serious accident, adding that watching a movie while driving and wearing headphones was an unforgivable offence.

Sajjanar said such conduct constitutes dangerous driving under the Motor Vehicles Act and could attract a heavy fine and even lead to the cancellation of the driving licence.

He also cautioned drivers against risking passengers’ lives for entertainment, saying an auto-rickshaw should not be turned into a movie theatre.

Reiterating that using earphones, headphones and mobile phones while driving is life-threatening, the commissioner urged passengers to speak up if they notice drivers looking at their phones or wearing headphones or earbuds.

He asked passengers to report such incidents to the police by calling the emergency helpline 112.