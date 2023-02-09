MP: 11 children fall sick with measles infection in Indore in one week

Indore: Indore city has reported 11 measles cases among children in the last seven days, a health official said on Thursday.

Ten of these children were not vaccinated against the infectious disease, he added.

Eleven children in the 6 months-to-nine years age group have contracted the infection since February 2, district immunization officer Dr Tarun Gupta told PTI.

One of these children had received the first shot of the vaccine while others had not received a single shot, he said.
Notably, the government is aiming to eradicate measles from India by the end of 2023.

