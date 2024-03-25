MP: 13 priests injured in fire in ‘garba griha’ of Mahakal Temple in Ujjain

Published: 25th March 2024
Representational photo

Ujjain: Thirteen priests were injured in a fire that broke out in the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Monday during ‘bhasma aarti’, an official said.

The blaze took place in the ‘garba griha’ (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said.

“Thirteen priests suffered burn injuries and are being treated in the district hospital here. A magisterial probe has been ordered,” Singh added.

Eyewitnesses said the fire broke out while ‘gulal’ (coloured powder used during rituals ands Holi) was being thrown as part of a religious ceremony.

