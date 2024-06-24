MP: ABVP holds protest against Muslim professor for ‘promoting Islam’

The members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain at Vikram University against a Muslim professor, alleging that he was promoting Islam and targeting Hindu students.

The ABVP is a right-wing student body affiliated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The protesters accused the Muslim professor, identified as Anish Shaikh, of promoting Islam and encouraging religious conversion among Hindu students through WhatsApp groups.

They also alleged that Professor Shaikh, who has been a guest faculty at Vikram University, for the past 13 years was discriminating against Hindu students by giving better grades to Muslim students in chemistry while awarding low marks to Hindu students, often failing them.

In response, Professor Shaikh has refuted all charges against him. He stated, “I cannot discriminate against any student based on their religion. I treat all my students equally and grade them based on their academic performance.”

Inquiry and action

Amid the protest, University Vice-Chancellor Akhilesh Kumar met the protesters and assured them of appropriate action.

Kumar announced that an inquiry committee would be established to investigate the matter thoroughly. If the allegations by the students are found to be true, strict action will be taken against the accused professor.

Meanwhile, Professor Shaikh has been suspended from his position for 15 days.