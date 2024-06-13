Bajrang Dal members attack 3 Christians in Pune on suspicion of conversion

In yet another incident of attack on minorities, three men belonging to Christian community were brutally thrashed by Bajrang Dal members over suspicion of religious conversions in Chikhali village of Pune district in Maharashtra.

In a viral video, members of Bajrang Dal, a radical Hindutva outfit, can be seen attacking the three men.

According to the reports, police are yet to file a case into the incident.

Location: Chikhali, Pune, Maharashtra



Bajrang Dal goons beat up three members of the Christian community on suspicion of religious conversion. pic.twitter.com/lN6ZjymlYl — Mr. Haque (@MrHaque_) June 12, 2024

Also Read Bajrang Dal members march with canes, swords in Chhattisgarh

This was not a one-off incident. Bajrang Dal members, fueled by their extremist ideology, have been involved in several instances of religious vigilantism and hate crimes across India. In recent years, the group has been accused of stopping inter-faith marriages, harassing couples celebrating Valentine’s Day, and even attacking Muslim meat sellers and cattle traders.

Last month, a Muslim cattle trader was brutally thrashed by a group of men associated with the Hindutva Bajrang Dal at Babaleshwar Taluk in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district.