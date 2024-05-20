Bajrang Dal members march with canes, swords in Chhattisgarh

The members of the radical Hindutva outfit Bajrang Dal took out a march on the streets Raipur city in Chhattisgarh while brandishing canes and swords. The march was held on May 18.

In a video that surfaced on social media, the right-wing members, wearing saffron scarves are seen displaying canes swords and saffron flags while proceeding under police protection.

The brazen incident comes amidst a backdrop of escalating religious tensions and targeted attacks against minority communities in the Central Indian state of Chhattisgarh. Reports of assaults on pastors, accusations of religious conversions, and communal clashes have marred the region.

According to a press release from the United Christian Forum (UCF), Chhattisgarh tops the list of Indian states with the highest number of attacks against Christians so far this year.