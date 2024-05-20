Bajrang Dal members march with canes, swords in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh tops the list of Indian states with the highest number of attacks against Christians so far this year, according to UCF

Photo of Sayima Ahmad Sayima Ahmad|   Published: 20th May 2024 4:38 pm IST
The members of the radical Hindutva outfit Bajrang Dal took a long march on the streets while brandishing canes and swords. (Photo:screengrab)

The members of the radical Hindutva outfit Bajrang Dal took out a march on the streets Raipur city in Chhattisgarh while brandishing canes and swords. The march was held on May 18.

In a video that surfaced on social media, the right-wing members, wearing saffron scarves are seen displaying canes swords and saffron flags while proceeding under police protection.

Also Read
Karnataka: Muslim cattle trader thrashed by Bajrang Dal members

The brazen incident comes amidst a backdrop of escalating religious tensions and targeted attacks against minority communities in the Central Indian state of Chhattisgarh. Reports of assaults on pastors, accusations of religious conversions, and communal clashes have marred the region.

MS Education Academy

According to a press release from the United Christian Forum (UCF), Chhattisgarh tops the list of Indian states with the highest number of attacks against Christians so far this year.

Tags
Photo of Sayima Ahmad Sayima Ahmad|   Published: 20th May 2024 4:38 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button