MP: Angered by Congress flags on houses, BJP leader threatens locals

Bhopal: A BJP mayoral candidate in Madhya Pradesh during the election campaign was seen threatening people of a locality to stop all government facilities to them. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video, Prahlad Patel, who is BJP’s mayoral candidate for Ratlam municipal election, was campaigning in a locality in the district on Sunday. He was addressing the gathering of party workers and locals, meanwhile, he noticed Congress’ flags were put up in some houses.

BJP mayoral candidate Prahlad Patel threatened in Ratlam.



It doesn't matter if 5 – 10 houses do not vote, then take photos of those whose houses have Congress flags, make a list and stop all facilities- @srinivasiyc pic.twitter.com/BAZFpmGrEy — The Muslim News (@TheMuslimNewss) July 10, 2022

Seeing Congress’ flags in some of the houses, Patel furiously asked a ward councillor (of BJP) to click pictures of houses where Congress flags are put up and deprive them of all (government) services. “No matter, if 5-10 people do not vote for us. Click the picture and deprive them of all services,” Patel was heard saying in a video that surfaced on social media.

Sources told IANS that Patel was upset after seeing Congress flags put up at a locality where he was campaigning after which he issued an open threat.

However, after the video surfaced on social media platforms, Patel claimed that the video was doctored to defame him. “I have requested district police to investigate the matter and whoever is behind this should be punished,” Patel said.

Notably, Patel is facing a close contest against Congress’ Mayank Jat in the Ratlam mayoral election. Voting for the last phase of municipal polls is to be held on July 13.