MP: Another Muslim man thrashed by cops in riot-hit Khargone

A large number of videos have surfaced on social media, reflecting the brutality of the police on Muslims in Madhya Pradesh following the riots that broke out in Khargone during a Ram Navami rally. Parts of the riot-hit city have been placed under curfew under Section 144 to ensure peace.

Following the riots, accounts of Muslims from the city have surfaced on social media, where they allege police brutality.

In one such video shared by journalist Arbab Ali, a Muslim man who had stepped out to purchase milk, close to iftar, is being beaten up by policemen who accuse him of throwing petrol bombs during the riots that broke in the city on Sunday.

The policemen charged at the man with lathis and brutally thrashed him even as he pleaded with them to let him go.

“Where was your Roza (fast) when you were throwing petrol bombs,” the policeman behind the camera can be heard saying as he attacks the unarmed man with a lathi (baton).

MP Police thrashing an old Muslim man named Rafik who went to buy Milk during Iftar time. This incident is from Gulshan Nagar, Khargone. The video is from 12 April.



“Madarc**don petrol bomb phek the tab tmhara Roza maa ch**da raha tha” says the policeman. pic.twitter.com/U1HQSizhXL — Arbab Ali (@arbabali_jmi) April 14, 2022

In another video that surfaced on Twitter, a Muslim retired sub-inspector, Nasir Ahmad Khan, aged 63, was thrashed by the police as he stepped out to speak to the media to narrate his ordeal, days after petrol bombs were hurled at his house during the riots that burned down three bikes owned by his family members.

The MP police also brutally thrashed young Muslim boys, who donned skull caps and stepped out of their houses during the curfew for essentials. Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh government, in an action against the alleged rioters, demolished several houses owned by Muslims.

It is pertinent to note that the cops who have been attacking and thrashing unarmed Muslims in the city have been recording these acts too. However, no action has been taken against them, despite several accounts surfacing on social media.