1984 Anti Sikh riots: MP BJP chief claims CBI will soon act against Kamal Nath

Bhopal: BJP’s Madhya Pradesh unit President V.D. Sharma on Sunday claimed that the central agencies investigating the 1984 anti-Sikh riots would also frame charges against veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath soon.

Sharma claimed the central agencies investigating the matter have found the role of Kamal Nath in the riots. He said that Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was already in jail, a charge sheet has filed against the party’s Jagdish Tytler and now the alleged involvement of third Congress leader – Kamal Nath – would also be investigated.

“Your (Kamal Nath) hands are stained with blood of thousands of Sikh people. Sikh people whose family members were killed in 1984 will be happy with CBI inquiry. Two people involved in the case (Jagadish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar) were already sent to jail, now third Congress leader would also be in jail soon,” Sharma said while talking to media persons.

The CBI had on Saturday filed a charge sheet before a special court in New Delhi against Tytler in the case of killing of three persons in Pul Bangash area and torching of a gurudwara there during the 1984 riots.

Before Sharma, state Minister Vishvas Sarang also attacked Kamal Nath over the riots.

“The Congress has always played divisive politics. I appeal to the Congress leadership to remove those accused of involvement in the anti-Sikh riots. Or else it will be clear that the Congress wants to fight polls under the leadership of a man accused of killing Sikhs,” he alleged.

Responding to the attacks, the Congress’ Madhya Pradesh unit, in a statement, said the BJP has started misleading people of the state on the fear of losing the coming Assembly elections.

“BJP is now very much aware that they are going to be ousted from power in Madhya Pradesh and they are also fear of Kamal Nath’s policies, which is why they are trying to create false propaganda to mislead the people,” state Congress media in-charge K. K. Mishra said.