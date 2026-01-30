MP: BJP functionary’s violent assault on woman caught on camera, case filed

Satna: A local functionary of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegedly assaulted a female beauty parlour owner in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, leading police to register a case and launch an investigation, officials said on Wednesday, January 28.

A video of the incident that took place on Tuesday, January 27, showing the BJP functionary purportedly assaulting the woman repeatedly, has gone viral on social media.

Taking cognisance of the video, Satna district BJP general secretary Ramakant Gautam has issued a show-cause notice to the party functionary, Mandal president Pulkit Tandon, asking him to respond within a week.

A video of the… pic.twitter.com/caisfabwWX — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 30, 2026

Nagaud Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Raghu Kesari said a case has been registered against Tandon and his associate at his police station based on a complaint filed by the 25-year-old woman.

He said the victim runs a beauty parlour that is located near Tandon’s warehouse in the Nagaud area.

In her complaint, the woman alleged Tandon was drinking alcohol inside the warehouse, and when she saw this, she tried to leave, but he grabbed her hand.

The victim threw Tandon’s mobile phone and tried to ran away from the spot. The accused tossed a liquor bottle at her and attacked her, as per the complaint.

The woman claimed the BJP functionary slapped her multiple times and pushed her onto a bundle of iron rods lying on the ground. She alleged that when family members came to her rescue, Tandon assaulted them as well.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Premlal Kurve stated that the woman filed a complaint against Tandon and one RK Namdev, who works for the accused, at the Nagaud police station, and a case has been registered against them.

Speaking to PTI Videos, he said, “This incident occurred on Tuesday. The police are investigating the matter and will take action based on whatever facts emerge.”

Opposition calls the incident a result of ‘jungle raj’

State Congress president Jitu Patwari shared the video of the incident on X and alleged that Madhya Pradesh was not under BJP rule, but under “goonda raj.”

“The BJP Mandal president from Nagaud is assaulting a sister. The courage of BJP goons in Madhya Pradesh has increased so much that they are now assaulting sisters and daughters in broad daylight because they know under the BJP government, they will receive protection instead of facing action,” said Patwari in a post.

मध्य प्रदेश में भाजपा का राज नहीं, गुंडा राज चल रहा है।



नागौद से भाजपा का मंडल अध्यक्ष एक बहन के साथ मारपीट कर रहा है।



मध्य प्रदेश में भाजपा का राज नहीं, गुंडा राज चल रहा है।

नागौद से भाजपा का मंडल अध्यक्ष एक बहन के साथ मारपीट कर रहा है।

मध्य प्रदेश में भाजपा के गुंडों का हौसला इतना बढ़ गया है कि अब दिनदहाड़े वे बहन बेटियों के साथ मारपीट कर रहे हैं, क्योंकि उन्हें पता है कि भाजपा सरकार में…

He alleged BJP members are committing atrocities on women and other sections of society every day, which reveals the true character of the saffron party.

Addressing Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who holds the home portfolio, the Congress leader demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.

Aam Aadmi Party’s X handle also posted the video alleging that “hooliganism and shameful acts” of BJP leaders continue to shame the state.

“The hooliganism and shameful actions of BJP leaders in cases of women’s abuse continue to shame the state. This incident occurred in the Nagaud assembly constituency of Satna district, where a BJP leader is seen brutally beating a girl,” the post read.