MP: Blood donation turns communal as doctor turns away donor over religion

In a disturbing case, a doctor refused to permit a Muslim man to donate blood for a Hindu woman in critical need at a government hospital in Panna city, Madhya Pradesh.

According to local media reports, a man, Pawan Sonkar reached the district hospital for his mother’s treatment. The doctors instructed him to arrange for blood urgently, prompting Sonkar to bring his Muslim friend to the hospital as a donor.

The incident was captured in a video that surfaced on social media platforms on Sunday, September 8. The few seconds of footage shows a conversation between Sonkar and the doctor who is heard refusing to accept the Muslim man as a donor objecting that “Muslim blood cannot be given to a Hindu patient” and expressing concern that they would “be in trouble if we do it.”

Soon after the video went viral, many condemned the doctor’s behaviour emphasizing that blood has no religion and that a person’s faith should never be a barrier to receiving or donating life-saving blood.

Such incidents reveal that the social fabric of the country is pulling apart and intolerance based on religion is being applied to even a basic thing such as administering medical aid.

Netizens reaction

“We had to reach here: Hindus cannot be given Muslim blood,” wrote a user.

“Now even blood is Hindu-Muslim,” wrote another user.

“The colour of blood is red but in our country, the blood is Hindu Muslim,” wrote another user.